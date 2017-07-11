TPM Livewire

‘Fox And Friends’: We Were Mistaken On Comey Leaking Top Secret Information

By Published July 11, 2017 10:48 am

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” clarified a point on a story they reported Monday about former FBI director James Comey leaking classified information, with host Steve Doocy saying the program was “mistaken” on the story.

“Yesterday on this program, we aired and tweeted this story saying former FBI director James Comey leaked memos containing top secret information. We were mistaken in that, according to the report, half of the memos contained information classified at the secret or confidential level, not top secret and the markings of the government documents in which Mr. Comey leaked are at this point unclear. Just wanted to straighten that out,” he said.

The clarification comes after the President tweeted about the story Monday, saying Comey leaked classified information to the media and adding, “That is so illegal!”

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
