Former Trump Spox: Slavery Is Actually Part Of America’s ‘Good History’

By Published August 21, 2017 10:28 am

Former spokesperson for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Katrina Pierson, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning to defend keeping Confederate statues on display as politicians and activists call for their removal, saying Americans love their “good and bad” history.

“Those monuments have been there for a very long time and suddenly Nancy Pelosi wants to actually help these anarchists and these violent protesters tear down pieces of America, American culture and American history,” she said. “Americans actually love their history, their culture, good and bad, because it helps them learn and it helps keep people educated about why America is so great to begin with.”

John Hopkins University professor Wendy Osefo, the other guest, pushed back, saying people should understand the actual history behind many of the Confederate monuments, which she said were erected after 1865 as a way for the Ku Klux Klan to revolt against African Americans gaining political power.

So this is not a symbol of patriotism. This is a symbol of hatred and division. And while it is a piece of American history, it’s not necessarily the good part of American history. It’s actually nefarious,” Osefo said, saying the statues should be placed in museums, not on state grounds.

“It absolutely deserves a place because bad history is still good history for this country,” Pierson said.

“Slavery is good?” Osefo asked.

“Considering where we are today, where we are today. Absolutely,” Pierson said.

When asked to clarify what she meant, she said the statues should stay up as a history lesson to children.

“During those times, during those times — think about it for a second. Where would we be today if not for that Civil War? How would our children even know… How would our children even know how special and how wonderful this country is that we can even be having this discussion today?” she said.

“How special slavery is? Do you know how many people died?” Osefo said, prompting co-host Ainsley Earhardt to try to rein the two guests back in.

“This country was founded on slaveowners who actually put into place — to change the laws,” Pierson said.

“You’re completely out of line,” Osefo said.

Watch the interview below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Former Trump Spox: Slavery Is Actually Part Of America's 'Good History'

