Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell’s Epic Fail

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to Twitter to express his shock over news that two Senate Republicans announced they were opposed to the Obamacare repeal bill, calling the move an “unprecedented, full-blown rebellion by Republican senators against their leader” and called the stall a “humiliation” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Adam Jentleson called reports about Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accusing McConnell of a significant breach of trust a “harsh” assessment and said he was “shocked at how nasty Republicans are being towards” McConnell.

Having spent countless hours listening to McConnell & years working with his office, I'd like to offer a few thoughts on tonight's news. 1/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

First & foremost, what we're witnessing is an unprecedented, full-blown rebellion by Republican senators against their leader, McConnell. 2/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

I worked for Reid for years. Democratic senators criticized him occasionally, although they'd usually joke about it. Nothing like this. 3/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

Reid's status as leader was based on a mixture of love & respect from the caucus. McConnell's, only on respect – very little love. 4/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

His fellow Rs did not like losing their individual power, but they were willing to abide it as long as McConnell delivered victories. 6/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

We're seeing indications of that tonight. This sounds like trolling but I'm honestly shocked at how nasty Repuicans are being towards him 8/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

Accusing your leader of a "significant breach of trust" is about as harsh as it gets in Senate-speak. 9/ https://t.co/ZkDnh20kkK — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

Their problem now is that the tactics McConnell employed to accrue power undercut their ability to get things done. Earth, scorched. 11/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

Their problem now is that the tactics McConnell employed to accrue power undercut their ability to get things done. Earth, scorched. 11/ — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) July 18, 2017

Jentleson’s tweets come after two GOP senators announced on Twitter Monday they won’t support the Obamacare bill, effectively halting Republican’s attempts to bring the bill to the Senate floor for debate.