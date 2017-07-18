TPM Livewire

Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell’s Epic Fail

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to Twitter to express his shock over news that two Senate Republicans announced they were opposed to the Obamacare repeal bill, calling the move an “unprecedented, full-blown rebellion by Republican senators against their leader” and called the stall a “humiliation” for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Adam Jentleson called reports about Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) accusing McConnell of a significant breach of trust a “harsh” assessment and said he was “shocked at how nasty Republicans are being towards” McConnell.

Jentleson’s tweets come after two GOP senators announced on Twitter Monday they won’t support the Obamacare bill, effectively halting Republican’s attempts to bring the bill to the Senate floor for debate.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
