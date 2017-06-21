TPM Livewire

NYT: Flynn Was Briefed On CIA Secrets For Weeks Despite Blackmail Concerns

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 21, 2017 10:12 am

The head of the CIA continued to brief Michael Flynn on the nation’s most sensitive intelligence information until he was ousted as national security adviser, despite concerns from top government agencies, including the CIA itself, that Flynn was vulnerable to Russian blackmail, according to a New York Times report out Tuesday.

Trump administration officials were warned days after inauguration that Flynn was under federal investigation and had mislead White House officials about his contacts with Russian operatives. Yet Flynn still sat in on near-daily presidential briefings from CIA Director Mike Pompeo throughout his tenure in the White House, according to the Times.

While career officials at the CIA, Justice Department, FBI, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence reportedly expressed grave concerns about Flynn, Pompeo declined under oath to say if he was aware of those concerns.

“I can’t answer yes or no,” he testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee last month. “I regret that I’m unable to do so.”

One administration official who spoke to the Times said that if Pompeo was aware of Flynn’s compromised situation, he never shared any concerns about it with the President.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOPer: Senate's Secret Process Makes It Look Like They're 'Trying To Hide' about 2 hours ago

Rep. Pete King (R-NY) on Wednesday said Republican senators' closed-door deliberations over the Senate...

EPA To Replace Dozens Of Scientists, Potentially Kneecapping Advisory Board about 2 hours ago

The Environmental Protection Agency gave notice to dozens of scientists that they would not...

Spicer: WH Reporters Ask 'Snarky Questions,' Want To Be 'YouTube Stars' about 2 hours ago

When press briefings are allowed to be on-camera, reporters are more likely to ask...

Johnson: Trump's 'Rigged' Talk Made It Hard To Address Election Interference about 4 hours ago

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Wednesday said the intelligence community had been wary...

Hannity: A ‘Sinister,’ ‘Soft Coup Is Underway’ Against Trump about 4 hours ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity touted a conspiracy theory on his show Tuesday --...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.