FEMA Administrator: We’re Going To Be In Texas ‘For Years’

A cyclist passes buildings damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/AP
By Published August 28, 2017 7:03 am

As rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued in Texas on Sunday, Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that the agency would be helping with the state’s recovery for years.

“FEMA is going to be there for years,” Long said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when asked asked how long the agency was prepared to help Texas recover from the hurricane. “This disaster is going to be a landmark event.”

“We’re setting up and gearing up for the next couple years,” Long added.

Hurricane Harvey has devastated parts of Texas and continues to dump rain on the Houston area even as it has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. The city has seen extensive flooding, and officials have to release water from the area’s dams to prevent further issues.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
