Feinstein: Trump Jr. To Publicly Appear Before Senate Judiciary Panel ‘This Fall’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sunday said Donald Trump Jr. will publicly testify before the panel “this fall.”

“It will be this fall. I know that for sure. Things keep changing, not by design, but by just the press of other business on the committee,” Feinstein said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She said “people have to be patient” with the panel’s investigation.

“It may take a long time. This could take a year, a year and a half, if not more,” Feinstein said.

“Your committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, is having trouble getting in touch with President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort,” Dana Bash asked Feinstein. “When will you and Chairman Grassley decide send him a subpoena?”

“We will likely do that,” Feinstein said, referring to herself and the panel’s chair Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), “if he refuses to come before the committee.”