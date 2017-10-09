Feinstein Announces She Will Run For Re-Election In 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday announced that she will run for re-election.
Feinstein made the announcement in a tweet from her campaign’s Twitter account. Feinstein’s press secretary and communications director confirmed to TPM that Feinstein is running for re-election.
I am running for reelection to the Senate. Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!
— Dianne Feinstein (@DianneFeinstein) October 9, 2017
Feinstein is a centrist Democrat and the oldest current senator at 84 years old, and could face a challenge from the left, though none have emerged yet.
According to Federal Election Commission filings, Feinstein’s re-election campaign has more than $3 million on hand.
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the junior senator from California, released a statement Monday in support of Feinstein’s re-election campaign.
“I strongly support Dianne’s reelection campaign, and am thankful she is again offering to serve our state,” Harris said. “We are better off with her leadership and I look forward to continuing to fight together for California in the Senate.”
I strongly support @DianneFeinstein's reelection campaign, and am thankful she is again offering to serve our state. pic.twitter.com/0hR6clqrEz
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 9, 2017