Feinstein Announces She Will Run For Re-Election In 2018

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published October 9, 2017

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Monday announced that she will run for re-election.

Feinstein made the announcement in a tweet from her campaign’s Twitter account. Feinstein’s press secretary and communications director confirmed to TPM that Feinstein is running for re-election.

Feinstein is a centrist Democrat and the oldest current senator at 84 years old, and could face a challenge from the left, though none have emerged yet.

According to Federal Election Commission filings, Feinstein’s re-election campaign has more than $3 million on hand.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the junior senator from California, released a statement Monday in support of Feinstein’s re-election campaign.

“I strongly support Dianne’s reelection campaign, and am thankful she is again offering to serve our state,” Harris said. “We are better off with her leadership and I look forward to continuing to fight together for California in the Senate.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Feinstein Announces She Will Run For Re-Election In 2018

