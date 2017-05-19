TPM Livewire

FBI Warned GOP Rep. In 2012 That Russian Spies Were Trying To Recruit Him

PIN-IT
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., the lone pro-Russian congressman, in attendance during a Russia hearing at the Rayburn House Office Building, Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Paul Holston)
Paul Holston/AP
By Published May 19, 2017 4:35 pm

The FBI warned a Republican congressman sometimes referred to as “Putin’s favorite” that Russian spies were trying to recruit him as an “agent of influence” in 2012, the New York Times reported Friday.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) told the Times that the warning had focused on his meeting with a member of the Russian Foreign Ministry during a trip to Moscow in 2012.

“They were telling me he had something to do with some kind of Russian intelligence,” he said, referring to what an FBI agent had told him. Rohrabacher said he was told Russia “looked at me as someone who could be influenced.”

The California Republican told the Times he hadn’t needed the warning.

“Any time you meet a Russian member of their Foreign Ministry or the Russian government, you assume those people have something to do with Russian intelligence,” he told the paper.

Rohrabacher is well-known in Congress for his pro-Russia views. He recalled in a 2013 interview with KPCC that in the early 1990s, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was then the deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, beat him in a drunken armwrestling match.

Last year he was floated as a potential candidate to serve as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state. In that capacity, Rohrabacher got into a heated argument with Yahoo News’ Bianna Golodryga, who pressed him on Russia’s human rights abuses.

He also figured in a Wednesday Washington Post report on a private conversation from June 2016 between House Republican leaders. According to audio accessed by the newspaper, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told his colleagues “There’s two people, I think, Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”

McCarthy defended that comment as “a bad attempt of a joke.”

Rohrabacher said in a Friday interview with The Hill that McCarthy had apologized to him.

“He came up and said, ‘Dana, I’m really sorry, I told this joke and now people are trying to make it look like I was serious,'” Rohrabacher said. “I said, ‘Don’t worry about it.'”

For the record, an unnamed official told the Times there was no evidence that Rohrabacher had been paid by Russia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cummings Wants White House Docs On Trump's 'Nut Job' Comey Remarks 15 minutes ago

The ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee on Friday urged Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT)...

FBI Warned GOP Rep. In 2012 That Russian Spies Were Trying To Recruit Him about 2 hours ago

The FBI warned a Republican congressman sometimes referred to as "Putin's favorite" that Russian...

Report: Trump Told His Advisers He Favors Move To Sabotage Obamacare about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump told advisers in an Oval Office meeting Tuesday that he favored...

WaPo: Current White House Official 'Under Scrutiny' In Federal Russia Probe about 2 hours ago

A current White House official is "under scrutiny" in the federal investigation into whether Trump...

NYT: Trump Gloated To Russian Officials About Relief Of Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey about 3 hours ago

In a meeting with Russian officials one day after he abruptly fired James Comey,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.