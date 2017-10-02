FBI: ‘No Connection’ Found Between Las Vegas Shooting, International Terrorism

The FBI on Monday said it has found “no connection” between a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured, the worst such massacre in U.S. history, and international terrorism.

“We have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group,” FBI Las Vegas Division Director Aaron Rouse told reporters. “As this investigation continues, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that this is factually, thoroughly and absolutely investigated.”

The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the shooting without offering any evidence to support its claim.