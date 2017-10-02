TPM Livewire

FBI: ‘No Connection’ Found Between Las Vegas Shooting, International Terrorism

PIN-IT
Police officers take cover near the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
By Published October 2, 2017 11:59 am

The FBI on Monday said it has found “no connection” between a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead and hundreds injured, the worst such massacre in U.S. history, and international terrorism.

“We have determined to this point no connection with an international terrorist group,” FBI Las Vegas Division Director Aaron Rouse told reporters. “As this investigation continues, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that this is factually, thoroughly and absolutely investigated.”

The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the shooting without offering any evidence to support its claim.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI: 'No Connection' Found Between Las Vegas Shooting, International Terrorism 6 seconds ago

The FBI on Monday said it has found "no connection" between a mass shooting...

Trump Calls Local Sheriff After Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting 10 minutes ago

President Donald Trump called Las Vegas police department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo on Monday morning after...

Clark County Sheriff: At Least 58 Dead, 515 Wounded From Mass Shooting 13 minutes ago

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that the mass shooting in Las Vegas...

Gabby Giffords Calls On Lawmakers: 'Do Not Wait' To Act On Gun Violence 14 minutes ago

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, on Monday...

Sessions Offers Las Vegas Police 'Full Support' Of Federal Law Enforcement 38 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday pledged the federal government’s full support following the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.