FBI Agents Gave Comey Consistently High Marks, Counter To Trump’s Claims

FBI agents gave former Director James Comey consistently high marks in an internal survey, according to records released Wednesday, counter to President Donald Trump’s claims that he fired Comey because agents no longer had confidence in him.

The FBI released the results of its so-called “climate survey” from 2013–17 in response to a public records request filed by the New York Times.

According to Comey’s 2017 survey results, employees gave him a 4.47 rating when asked if they had “trust and confidence” in Comey as a leader, and gave him a 4.48 rating when asked if they would choose to work for him again. The FBI noted in its records release that “scores between 3.81 and 5 indicates success in those areas.”

Comey’s scores fluctuated slightly over his three-year tenure as FBI director and were at their lowest in the 2017 survey, but never dropped below the bureau’s defined range of “success.”

Comey “had no comment” for the New York Times.

When Trump abruptly fired Comey in May, he claimed Comey had “lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike.”

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe refuted Trump’s claim days later in his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day,” McCabe said.

Comey in June offered his own stinging rebuke of Trump’s claims, which he called “lies, plain and simple” in his own testimony before the Senate panel.

“Although the law requires no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader,” Comey said. “And I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them, and I’m so sorry the American people were told them.”