TPM Livewire

FBI Agents Gave Comey Consistently High Marks, Counter To Trump’s Claims

PIN-IT
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 16, 2017 1:43 pm

FBI agents gave former Director James Comey consistently high marks in an internal survey, according to records released Wednesday, counter to President Donald Trump’s claims that he fired Comey because agents no longer had confidence in him.

The FBI released the results of its so-called “climate survey” from 2013–17 in response to a public records request filed by the New York Times.

According to Comey’s 2017 survey results, employees gave him a 4.47 rating when asked if they had “trust and confidence” in Comey as a leader, and gave him a 4.48 rating when asked if they would choose to work for him again. The FBI noted in its records release that “scores between 3.81 and 5 indicates success in those areas.”

Comey’s scores fluctuated slightly over his three-year tenure as FBI director and were at their lowest in the 2017 survey, but never dropped below the bureau’s defined range of “success.”

Comey “had no comment” for the New York Times.

When Trump abruptly fired Comey in May, he claimed Comey had “lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike.”

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe refuted Trump’s claim days later in his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day,” McCabe said.

Comey in June offered his own stinging rebuke of Trump’s claims, which he called “lies, plain and simple” in his own testimony before the Senate panel.

“Although the law requires no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI, by saying that the organization was in disarray, that it was poorly led, that the work force had lost confidence in its leader,” Comey said. “And I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them, and I’m so sorry the American people were told them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI Agents Gave Comey Consistently High Marks, Counter To Trump's Claims 6 seconds ago

FBI agents gave former Director James Comey consistently high marks in an internal survey,...

Mike Pence Backs Up Trump: 'I Stand By The President' 3 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence is standing by President Trump in the wake of Trump's...

Fox Tries To Debate Confederate Statues, Guests Tearfully Lament Trump about 2 hours ago

During a segment on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, host Abby Huntsman brought left-...

Graham: Trump's Return To Blaming Both Sides Was 'A Step Backward' about 2 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday said President Donald Trump's return to equivocal rhetoric...

Both Presidents Bush Condemn 'Hatred In All Forms,' Spare Trump In Statement about 2 hours ago

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush released a joint statement denouncing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.