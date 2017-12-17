Ex-Staffer Left MSNBC After Accusing Chris Matthews Of Sexual Harassment

A former staffer on MSNBC host Chris Matthews’ talk show left the company after accusing Matthews of sexual harassment.

The Daily Caller first reported on Saturday, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the situation, that Matthews paid the “Hardball” assistant producer $40,000 as a settlement after she made the allegation. A spokesperson for MSNBC told the Daily Caller that the company paid a much smaller amount as severance pay.

A spokesperson for MSNBC told TPM that the employee alleged that Matthews made inappropriate remarks about her, and that Matthews was formally reprimanded. According to the spokesperson, the company concluded that Matthews’ remarks were inappropriate, but not intended as propositions.

Matthews would not be the first anchor to face such newly resurfaced allegations in recent months. NBC News in November fired Matt Lauer as host of the “Today” show amid allegations of misconduct, and CBS, PBS and Bloomberg fired Charlie Rose the same month amid allegations of sexual misconduct and unwanted advances.