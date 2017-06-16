TPM Livewire

Read: Ethics Office Releases Trump’s June 2017 Financial Disclosure

President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 16, 2017, after speaking about Cuba policy in Miami. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
Published June 16, 2017 5:33 pm

The Office of Government Ethics on Friday released President Donald Trump’s 2017 financial disclosure, which in broad strokes outlines Trump’s financial assets and liabilities.

Trump, who broke his campaign promise to release his tax returns as the Republican nominee for president — and who has still not committed to releasing any tax returns — often pointed to his 2015 and 2016 financial disclosures as sufficient sources of public information on his financial life.

However, there are numerous limitations on what journalists and others can glean from politicians’ financial disclosures.

Read Trump’s 2017 disclosure below:

Read through Trump’s financial disclosure below, via the Office of Government Ethics.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
