Eric Trump Complains About Critics: ‘They Attack Us For Anything’

By Published July 26, 2017 10:46 am

Eric Trump on Wednesday complained about the “nasty system” that he claimed has his family “under siege” amid questions about a meeting his older brother Donald Trump Jr. and brother-in-law Jared Kushner had with a Russian lawyer.

Asked on “Fox and Friends” about Kushner’s testimony before two of the congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, Eric Trump said, “I mean, they attack us for anything.”

“You see what they’ve done to Don, you see what they do to Jared, you see the nasty things they say about my pregnant wife, you see the nasty things that they say about Barron,” he said, referring to his youngest brother. “It’s unthinkable what they’ll come after us for, I mean, it’s really unthinkable. But we’re always under siege, but it is what it is. I mean it’s — you’re the first family, and, you know, it’s a nasty system.”

It was not clear what remarks Trump was referring to about his wife, Lara Trump.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible,” Trump went on. “But there’s also some really bad people out there.”

Trump said he avoids “the marble halls of Washington on purpose because, quite frankly, I don’t like a lot of the people there.”

“But here’s what I’ll say, you know, it’s disheartening for me at least to watch the pile on to him with nonsense Russia investigations,” Trump said. “There’s nothing there. We’ve said that a million times. Everybody’s said that, right?”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
