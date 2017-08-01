TPM Livewire

Eric Trump: I Want Somebody To Start Fighting For My Father

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, arrives for a Make America Great Again rally, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published August 1, 2017 7:26 am

Following a week of turnover in the West Wing — and claims from the President himself that there is “no chaos” in the White House despite the fact that his former press secretary, chief of staff and communications director all left — the President’s son Eric Trump said he is tired of no one standing up for his father.

Appearing on Fox’s “Hannity” show, the favorite media outlet of the Trump family, Eric Trump said his father is carrying the “whole weight” of the Republican party on his shoulders.

“My father said it, you know, he said it a couple of weeks ago in a tweet. He said, you know, ‘Am I going to have to carry this whole weight on my shoulders? When are some of the people in my own party going to start protecting me?’” Eric Trump said. “Now listen, I’m an outsider, I am looking in on the White House. … But I want somebody to start fighting for him.”

He said his father is “the best fighter in the world” and no one can do a better job of fighting for Trump than Trump can.

“But how much weight does he have to carry by himself? How can a party that is doing so much better than the Democrats. … Why wouldn’t they embrace this? My father has the voice of this country. The people of this country love him. Why wouldn’t they get in line?” he said, referencing defections by three Republican senators who voted against the Obamacare repeal vote early Friday morning, effectively sinking the Senate’s efforts to repeal the health care law, for now.

He then went on to place the blame on Democrats, too.

“Democrats would rather see my father fail than see this country succeed,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
Most Popular

