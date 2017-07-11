GOP Writer’s Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald Trump Jr.’s admission that he attended a meeting in June 2016 with the knowledge that he would be offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign.

The writer, Ed Rogers, initially dismissed reports on Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya as “mass hysteria” by the media.

Rogers revised his estimation of Trump Jr.’s actions to “a rookie, amateur mistake” after Trump Jr. released emails where he arranged the meeting, and finally settled on “Hard to see how this ends well” as his summary of the situation.

Updated: Hard to see how this ends well. @PostOpinionshttps://t.co/IdjkRD5wkk — Ed Rogers (@EdRogersDC) July 11, 2017

He tweeted out updated versions of his column with each revision, with minor changes between the version published at 12:46 p.m. and the update at 2:49 p.m., except one key addition.

“It is easy to see that the meeting should have never happened. Period,” Rogers wrote in the most recent iteration.

In previous drafts, that was apparently not the case.