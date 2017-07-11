TPM Livewire

GOP Writer’s Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder

PIN-IT
Donald Trump Jr., son of of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, talks to reporters after his sound check before the start of the second day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 4:19 pm

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald Trump Jr.’s admission that he attended a meeting in June 2016 with the knowledge that he would be offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign.

The writer, Ed Rogers, initially dismissed reports on Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya as “mass hysteria” by the media.

Rogers revised his estimation of Trump Jr.’s actions to “a rookie, amateur mistake” after Trump Jr. released emails where he arranged the meeting, and finally settled on “Hard to see how this ends well” as his summary of the situation.

He tweeted out updated versions of his column with each revision, with minor changes between the version published at 12:46 p.m. and the update at 2:49 p.m., except one key addition.

“It is easy to see that the meeting should have never happened. Period,” Rogers wrote in the most recent iteration.

In previous drafts, that was apparently not the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Writer's Evolving Trump Jr. Take: Media Hysteria To Profound Blunder 5 seconds ago

A conservative blogger for the Washington Post on Tuesday revised his opinion on Donald...

TLDR: Manafort Reportedly Didn't Bother To Read Russian Meeting Emails 16 minutes ago

Paul Manafort appears to be distancing himself from the meeting he attended at Trump...

White House Won’t Say Whether Kushner Still Has Security Clearance 43 minutes ago

Following news that Donald Trump Jr., White House adviser Jared Kushner and then-campaign manager...

Sanders: 'I Do' Stand By Claim That Nobody In Trump Campaign Colluded about 1 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday said she stands by...

Top Senate Intel Dem: 'No Excuses' For Don Jr., 'Lying Is Not A Rookie Mistake' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.