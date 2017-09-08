TPM Livewire

Eric Bolling Out At Fox News After Harassment Allegations

Republican presidential candidate New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, fourth left, appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel, in New York, Wednesday, July 22, 2015. The show's co-host are, from left: Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Eric Bolling, Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/AP
Published September 8, 2017 5:03 pm

“Fox News Specialists” co-host Eric Bolling has left the network a month after he was suspended following allegations that he sent unsolicited lewd photographs to colleagues.

The Huffington Post, which also broke the story of the allegations against him, first reported the ouster Friday.

Bolling’s show will be cancelled, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to TPM.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

After Bolling was suspended in August, he sued the journalist who broke the story of the lewd photographs, Yashar Ali, for defamation. He demanded $50 million in damages, according to Ali.

Notably, Bolling sued Ali, who is a freelance journalist, rather than the Huffington Post.

On Friday, after reporting on Bolling’s departure from Fox News, Ali said he did not know the status of the defamation suit. If it went forward, he said, “I look forward to depo/discovery,” using the shorthand for “deposition.”

Fox Business Network confirmed to TPM Friday that another host, Charles Payne, would be returning to air following a two month internal investigation into a claim of sexual harassment made against him by a guest analyst on the network.

A spokesperson for Fox Business did not respond to a request to confirm that the investigation had cleared Payne’s name of any wrongdoing, though.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
