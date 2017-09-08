Eric Bolling Out At Fox News After Harassment Allegations

“Fox News Specialists” co-host Eric Bolling has left the network a month after he was suspended following allegations that he sent unsolicited lewd photographs to colleagues.

The Huffington Post, which also broke the story of the allegations against him, first reported the ouster Friday.

Bolling’s show will be cancelled, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to TPM.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

After Bolling was suspended in August, he sued the journalist who broke the story of the lewd photographs, Yashar Ali, for defamation. He demanded $50 million in damages, according to Ali.

Notably, Bolling sued Ali, who is a freelance journalist, rather than the Huffington Post.

On Friday, after reporting on Bolling’s departure from Fox News, Ali said he did not know the status of the defamation suit. If it went forward, he said, “I look forward to depo/discovery,” using the shorthand for “deposition.”

For those asking, it's unclear what's happening with his lawsuit against me. If he chooses to move forward, I look forward to depo/discovery https://t.co/pb4aIX1Zzo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 8, 2017

Fox Business Network confirmed to TPM Friday that another host, Charles Payne, would be returning to air following a two month internal investigation into a claim of sexual harassment made against him by a guest analyst on the network.

A spokesperson for Fox Business did not respond to a request to confirm that the investigation had cleared Payne’s name of any wrongdoing, though.