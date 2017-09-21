TPM Livewire

Videos Show Erdogan Supporters Beating Protesters At NYC Speech

PIN-IT
Pool Presidency Press Service
By Published September 21, 2017 5:59 pm

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to attack protesters who interrupted a speech Erdogan gave Thursday in New York City.

According to footage and reporting by Voice of America and other outlets, multiple individuals protesting Erdogan during an event organized by the Turkish-American National Steering Committee were dragged out of the event by security guards. Videos showed the protesters being kicked and punched in the head by audience members as they were escorted out of the venue.


A Turkish journalists’ Periscope feed showed a protester standing up and yelling at Erdogan before being escorted out by security. Voice of America reported that three protesters total were attacked by Erdogan supporters.

BuzzFeed reported that Erdogan asked the crowd, following the disruptions: “Don’t let three to five impertinent people, three to five hall terrorists ruin our lovely gathering.”

Soon afterwards, Erdogan met with President Donald Trump, who lavished praise on Turkey’s leader, despite global condemnation of Erdogan’s heavy-handed crackdown on dissent in his country in the wake of a failed coup in July 2016.

Asked about a May incident in which Turkish security guards beat peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., Trump said Thursday: “We’ll be discussing many issues.”

 “We have a great friendship,” Trump said of Erdogan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Videos Show Erdogan Supporters Beating Protesters At NYC Speech 5 minutes ago

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to attack protesters who interrupted a...

Trump Praises Erdogan, Ignores Question On Beaten Peaceful Protesters about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump lavished praise on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United...

Report: DOJ Asks Law Firm For Info About Ukraine Strategy Manafort Worked On about 3 hours ago

The Department of Justice recently asked a prestigious U.S. law firm for documents and...

McMaster: Trump Will Take A More ‘Holistic’ Approach To Iran about 6 hours ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Thursday he knows what the President’s decision will be...

Trump Says He'll Impose Yet More Sanctions On North Korea about 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he plans to impose yet more sanctions on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.