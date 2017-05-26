TPM Livewire

Why French Prez Emmanuel Macron Held His Own In Firm Handshake With Trump

PIN-IT
Luca Bruno/AP
By Published May 26, 2017 3:20 pm

If it’s Friday, it’s time to analyze another round of the President of the United States’ domineering handshakes.

Trump has spent much of his young presidency’s photo-ops seemingly attempting to literally pull concessions out of his foreign counterparts, stretching elbows and triggering some grimaces along the way.

Thursday brought a new twist in Trump’s handshake hall of fame: the President met his match.

Appearing in a photo-op with the investment-banker-turned-French-President Emmanuel Macron, Trump found himself in a stone faced, white-knuckled stand-off. He attempted to release his hand not once, not twice, but three times. Macron, barely containing a triumphant smile, finally let go.

“They shook hands for an extended period of time,” the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker wrote in a pool report. “Each president gripped the other’s hand with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening.”

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart took credit for warning France’s ambassador to the United States, Gérard Araud about Trump’s gamesmanship.

“‘Did you warn him about Trump’s handshakes?’ my philanthropist friend asked,” Capehart wrote Friday, recalling a party on Monday night. “A look of surprise popped on Araud’s face as he inquired what exactly did that mean. Both of us told him about Trump’s affinity for the alpha male, grab-and-pull power pump that always seemed to reduce the other person to a rag doll. Forewarned, Araud said he would alert Macron.”

Macron later head-faked Trump, choosing instead to greet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, and then, crossing back to his right, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, before turning to the American President.

Macron subsequently posted the evidence online:

Trump’s tough guy greeting ritual is by now well known. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offered an example when, as the President introduced him to the world as his nominee to the high court, Trump vigorously yanked on his arm.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled his eyes theatrically in response to a similar treatment.

But other world leaders have held their own, perhaps most notably Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Why French Prez Emmanuel Macron Held His Own In Firm Handshake With Trump 8 seconds ago

If it’s Friday, it’s time to analyze another round of the President of the...

Boehner Calls Trump Presidency 'A Complete Disaster' about 2 hours ago

Former House Speaker John Boehner engaged in some schadenfreude Wednesday at the setbacks experienced...

Report: FBI Looking Into Attempted Cyberattack On Trump Organization about 3 hours ago

A recent attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization is under investigation by the...

Texts Show Sheriff Clarke Wanted Man Hassled For Shaking His Head At Him about 3 hours ago

Text messages show that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ordered his deputies to question...

WI Committee Approves Walker Plan To Drug Test Medicaid Recipients, Others about 5 hours ago

Wisconsin’s budget committee on Thursday approved Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) proposal to make it...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.