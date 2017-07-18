8th Person In Don Jr. Meeting IDed As Rep For Trump’s Russian Ex-Biz Associates

The eighth attendee at the now-infamous June 2016 Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump, Jr. was identified by the Washington Post Tuesday as Ike Kaveladze, a senior U.S.-based official at a Russian real estate company.

Kaveladze was at the meeting as a representative for his boss Aras Agalarov, a Russian developer who has worked with the Trumps in the past, and his son, Emin, the Agalarovs’ lawyer told the Post.

The Agalarovs asked Rob Goldstone, a British music publicist, to arrange a sit-down with Trump’s eldest son so that a contact of theirs could provide what was described as incriminating information about Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help the Trump campaign, according to an email chain Trump Jr. released last week.

Kaveladze was the last of the participants at that meeting to be identified. CNN reported earlier Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller wanted to speak to that eighth attendee as part of his probe into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

The Agalarov’s attorney, Scott Balber, told the Post that Kaveladze, a U.S. citizen, is a vice president specializing in real estate and finance for the Agalarovs’ company, the Crocus Group.