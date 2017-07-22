TPM Livewire

Duterte Swears Never To Come To The U.S: ‘I’ve Seen America, And It’s Lousy’

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte scratches his head during his speech at the ceremonial turnover to the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Duterte asked Congress on Tuesday to extend martial law in the southern third of the country until the end of the year, saying the rebellion there will not be quelled by July 22, the end of his 60-day martial law proclamation.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila/AP
Published July 22, 2017

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, in no uncertain terms, never wants to step foot in the United States.

That’s what he told reporters on Friday after being asked about Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) slamming Duterte over human rights abuses in the Philippines and saying he would “lead the protest” if the president accepted Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House.

“There will never be a time that I will go to America during my term, or even thereafter,” Duterte said. “So what makes that guy think I’ll go to America? I’ve seen America, and it’s lousy.”

Trump had invited Duterte to the White House in April during what the administration called a “very friendly” phone call between them.

News of the invitation sparked widespread condemnation from human rights advocates, who pointed to Duterte’s well-documented practice of extrajudicial killings of drug dealers and addicts. The number of deaths reaches well into the thousands.

As chairman of the congressional human rights commission, McGovern led a hearing on Thursday as a part of an investigation into the killings. “No arrest. No warrant. No judge. No jury. Simply, murder,” he said in his opening statement.

Watch Duterte speak below:

H/t to the Washington Post and GMA News.

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
