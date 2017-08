Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) on Friday gave President Donald Trump a double-edged, profane compliment.

As quoted by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hunter said at a Riverside County Young Republicans meeting that Trump is “just like he is on TV.”

“He’s an asshole, but he’s our asshole,” Hunter said.

Another attendee, Whitney Walsh, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that the crowd was more than onboard with Hunter’s assessment.

“Very much,” she said. “They were fine with that answer.”