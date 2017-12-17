TPM Livewire

Doug Jones: ‘I Think We Need To Move On’ From Trump Misconduct Allegations

By Published December 17, 2017 10:53 am

Senator-elect Doug Jones (D-AL) on Sunday said “we need to move on and not get distracted by” numerous women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump.

Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether Trump should resign because of the allegations, as some senators have called on him to do, Jones said, “I think we need to move on and not get distracted by those issues. Let’s get on with the real issues that are facing people of this country right now.”

“Where I am on that right now is that those allegations were made before the election, and so people had an opportunity to judge before that election,” Jones said. “I don’t think that the President ought to resign at this point. We’ll see how things go.”

He said the misconduct allegations, which at least 15 women have detailed and which span four decades, “are not new.”

“He was elected with those allegations at front and center,” Jones said, mirroring an argument that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made last week in Trump’s defense.

“I guess the question is, why should Al Franken resign if there are even more horrific allegations about President Trump and no one is calling for him to step down?” Jake Tapper asked.

When numerous women accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of misconduct, Jones called on Franken to resign, and said the allegations were “not a partisan issue.”

“Well, again, I go back to the fact that those allegations were made, and he was elected President of the United States,” Jones said. “I think at this point we need to move on and try to work with some real issues that are facing the country and not worry about getting at odds with the President any more than we have to.”

Esme Cribb

Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.

