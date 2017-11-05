TPM Livewire

Brazile: I Found ‘No Evidence’ That Dem Primaries Were ‘Rigged’

Democratic party chairperson Donna Brazile talks with audience members before the debate between Republican vice-presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)
Joe Raedle/AP
Published November 5, 2017 10:42 am

Donna Brazile, the former interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), on Sunday said she found no evidence “whatsoever” that the 2016 primary process was “rigged.”

“I found no evidence, none whatsoever,” Brazile said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

Brazile claimed the only thing she found “was this memorandum that prevented the DNC from running its own operation.”

In a piece in Politico on Tuesday, Brazile accused Hillary Clinton’s campaign of exerting improper financial and decision-making control over the DNC before she won the party’s nomination.

Asked on Sunday to comment on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) claim that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged for Clinton, Brazile said, “I don’t think she meant the word rigged.”

