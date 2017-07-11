TPM Livewire

Trump Jr. Says He ‘Wanted To Hear Out’ Acquaintance Who Offered Russian Intel

PIN-IT
Richard Drew/AP
By Published July 11, 2017 6:39 pm

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday offered his first defense since releasing his emails arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in June 2016 to receive damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of what he was told was a Russian government effort to aide Donald Trump’s campaign: He just wanted to see what would happen.

“These are going a million miles an hour again,” Trump Jr. said in a preview of an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity set to air Tuesday night. “And, hey, wait a minute, I’ve heard about all these things, but maybe this is something, I should hear them out.”

Trump Jr. on Tuesday morning published what he said was the entire email chain leading to his meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya.

In the exchange, Trump family acquaintance Rob Goldstone, a publicist who booked Russian pop star Emin Agalarov on Miss Universe, said a “Russian government attorney” could give Trump Jr. “documents and information that would incriminate Hillary” as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. said he expected “just basic information that was going to be possibly there” at his meeting with Veselnitskaya.

“I didn’t know these guys well enough to understand that if this talent manager from Miss Universe had this kind of thing,” he said. “So I wanted to hear him out and play it out.”

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Jr. Says He 'Wanted To Hear Out' Acquaintance Who Offered Russian Intel 9 seconds ago

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday offered his first defense since releasing his emails arranging...

CNN: Mueller Didn’t Know About Trump Jr. Emails But Will Now Look Into Them 24 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer is officially part of...

Blocked Twitter Users Sue Trump And WH Aides Over Access To 'Public Forum' 54 minutes ago

Several Twitter users blocked by President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump account on the website filed...

Schiff: Use Of Acquaintance To Reach Trump Jr. Is Classic Russian ‘Tradecraft’ about 1 hours ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said the method used to gauge whether the...

Feinstein: Trump Jr. Emails Appear To Show 'Direct Coordination' about 1 hours ago

The ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that emails published earlier...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.