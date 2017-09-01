Student Paper: Donald Trump Jr. To Be Paid $100k For U. North Texas Speech

Donald Trump Jr. will be paid $100,000 to speak at the University of North Texas in October, according to a contract published Thursday by the student-run North Texas Daily newspaper.

Funding for the Kuehne Speaker Series, for whose 2017-18 season Trump is the first speaker, comes from what the paper described as a mix of “private donors and sponsors, including the Office of the President and over 20 other UNT institutions.”

Trump’s contract also includes up to $5,000 for meals and travel, according to the North Texas Daily. UNT will provide his hotel accommodations.

In addition to attending a dinner on Oct. 23 and a VIP breakfast and reception the following morning before the event, Trump is contractually obligated to deliver a 30-minute address and take questions in a 30-minute Q&A.

“Questions provided ahead of time to Mr. Trump,” the contract notes.