Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell To Leave Post Early Next Year

From left, President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn, Ivanka Trump, and White House Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives Dina Powell depart following a news conference between President Donald Trump and Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published December 8, 2017 2:02 pm

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell will leave her current role early next year, the White House announced Friday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Powell would serve “until early next year,” and that upon returning to New York, “she will continue to support the President’s agenda and work on Middle East policy.”

Powell joined the National Security Council in March under H.R. McMaster’s leadership, and previously served in the Bush administration and was a partner at Goldman Sachs, Politico reported at the time.

In a statement, McMaster said Powell “is one of the most talented and effective leaders with whom I have ever served.”

He noted, hinting at a possible future role for his outgoing deputy: “All of us look forward to continuing to work with her, as she continues to support this Administration’s efforts on Middle East peace and other issues.”

“Dina has done a great job for the Administration and has been a valued member of the Israeli-Palestinian peace team,” Jared Kushner said of Powell in a statement. “She will continue to play a key role in our peace efforts and we will share more details on that in the future.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

