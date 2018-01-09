TPM Livewire

John Dickerson To Take Charlie Rose’s Spot On ‘CBS This Morning’

CBS via Getty Images
By Published January 9, 2018 9:43 am

John Dickerson, host of CBS’ “Face the Nation” and the network’s chief Washington correspondent, will take ousted host Charlie Rose’s place on “CBS This Morning,” the network confirmed Tuesday.

HuffPost’s Yashar Ali first broke the story, citing three sources familiar with CBS’ decision in his report. Variety also reported the news, citing two unnamed people familiar with the decision.

Dickerson will begin on Jan. 10 and will be based in New York, CBS said. The network did not say whether he would continue hosting “Face the Nation.” Representatives for both shows did not respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

Rose was fired by CBS — and PBS and Bloomberg — in November after several women came forward to the Washington Post with accusations of sexual harassment and unwanted advancements.

Dickerson, who also co-hosts the Slate “Political Gabfest” podcast, took over “Face the Nation” from veteran host Bob Schieffer in 2015.

Update 11:23 a.m.: This post has been updated to include a statement from CBS News. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

John Dickerson To Take Charlie Rose's Spot On 'CBS This Morning'

Most Popular

