Tennessee GOPer Hits Back At Corker: The Senate Is An ‘Adult Day Care Center’

House Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, R-Tenn., flanked by Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, speaks with reporters about progress on the GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as "Obamacare," on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 10, 2017.
Published October 10, 2017 9:36 am

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor in Tennessee, was not pleased with her fellow Tennessean Sen. Bob Corker’s comment that the White House is an “adult day care center.”

During a Tuesday morning interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Black said that Corker’s comments about the President were unhelpful and argued that the Senate is actually an adult day care center.

“I’m not sure that those kinds of things in the media really help us to get to where we need to be,” she said. “Look, if you talk about an adult day care center, I’m sorry but I think the Senate is an adult day care center. They can’t get anything done over there. we have been waiting for repeal and replace.”

Black added that such “conversations can take place behind closed doors” if they must take place.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
