Tennessee GOPer Hits Back At Corker: The Senate Is An ‘Adult Day Care Center’

Rep. Diane Black (R-TN), a candidate for governor in Tennessee, was not pleased with her fellow Tennessean Sen. Bob Corker’s comment that the White House is an “adult day care center.”

During a Tuesday morning interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Black said that Corker’s comments about the President were unhelpful and argued that the Senate is actually an adult day care center.

“I’m not sure that those kinds of things in the media really help us to get to where we need to be,” she said. “Look, if you talk about an adult day care center, I’m sorry but I think the Senate is an adult day care center. They can’t get anything done over there. we have been waiting for repeal and replace.”

Black added that such “conversations can take place behind closed doors” if they must take place.