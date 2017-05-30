TPM Livewire

Nunes Told Donors Russia Probes Are Just Dems Trying To Justify A Clinton Loss

PIN-IT
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published May 30, 2017 11:26 am

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, offered a different explanation for his decision to step aside from the panel’s investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election at a fundraiser in California in early April, the day after he stepped down from the probe.

He also hinted that he was eager to return to the probe, which he painted as an attempt by Democrats to explain away Hillary Clinton’s election loss.

Nunes told attendees at the Tulare County Lincoln Dinner that he stepped aside in order to protect vulnerable Republican House members from facing questions about his actions from the media, according to a video of the event published by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday. The video was provided to the newspaper by someone who attended the event and filmed part of Nunes’ remarks.

“The reporters and the national news were going to chase David and every other member of Congress around the country for the next two weeks. Basically what I said, I said, ‘Well, screw you,’” Nunes said at the fundraiser, referring to neighboring Rep. David Valadao (R-CA). “So I did something that they never thought I would do and I stepped aside, and I gave them a gift.”

At the time, Nunes said he stepped down from the probe due to complaints he said “leftwing activist groups” filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics. He had come under fire for going directly to President Donald Trump with information he alleged showed that the Obama administration asked for the names of Trump transition officials to be improperly unmasked in intelligence reports on foreign nationals.

Nunes told the attendees at the April fundraiser that he would return to the helm of the Russia probe as soon as the ethics charges against him were cleared up.

“And guess what? When these ethics charges are gone then I’m going to be back again,” he said.

He also complained about Democrats’ focus on the Russia investigation, claiming that Democrats only want to talk about Russia’s election meddling in order to excuse Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump.

“The Democrats don’t want an investigation on Russia. They want an independent commission,” Nunes said at the fundraiser. “Why do they want an independent commission? Because they want to continue the narrative that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are best friends, and that’s the reason that he won, because Hillary Clinton could have never lost on her own; it had to be someone else’s fault.”

“They have tried to destroy this Russia investigation, they’ve never been serious about it,” he added.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer Criticizes 'Fake News,' Denies Shake-Up In WH Comms Strategy 12 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied on Tuesday that the resignation of White...

Spicer Insists Trump Has 'Unbelievable' Relationship With Merkel After Trip about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump developed...

Spicer Stonewalls On Kushner, Trump Citing His Own Anonymous Sources about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to answer questions about Jared...

WATCH LIVE: First Press Briefing Since Trump's Overseas Trip At 2 PM ET about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give his first on-camera press...

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.