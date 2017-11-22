TPM Livewire

Detroit Free Press: Conyers ‘Must Go’ Over Handling Of Misconduct Complaint

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published November 22, 2017 10:05 am

The editorial board at one of the most influential publications in Rep. John Conyers (R-MI) home district wants their representative to resign.

In an editorial published Wednesday, the paper praised Conyers’ valiant history as a “stalwart” leader in the civil rights movement and his work in Congress the past 53 years to pass major voting rights and health care reform legislation. Because of that success as a lawmaker, the paper said it reached its conclusion with “an incredible amount of disappointment.”

BuzzFeed was first to report Tuesday that Conyers paid a $27,000 settlement to a former staffer after she complained to the compliance office that she was fired because she resisted Conyers’ sexual advances. The BuzzFeed report was based on sworn affidavits made by the alleged victim and three other former staffers. The allegations in and of themselves are enough cause for Conyers’ resignation, the Detroit Free Press said.

“In the current climate of revelations about powerful men abusing their positions and committing horrific acts of harassment, abuse or assault on women, those allegations should be enough to spur a dedicated congressional inquiry,” the editorial said. “Without a doubt, Congress has a real problem, and one that the American people deserve to see resolved.”

The paper also took issue with Conyers’ decision to quietly settle the complaint through his congressional office when it could have been done through the compliance office, which pays for the settlement of complaints from employees for members of Congress. The editors said that sort of handling is commonplace in the private sector, but should “never, ever happen where public dollars (and public accountability) are concerned.”

“John Conyers Jr. must go – after 53 years in Congress, after a stellar career of fighting for equality, after contributing so much to southeast Michigan and the nation,” they wrote. “It’s a tragic end to his public career. But it’s the appropriate consequence for the stunning subterfuge his office has indulged here, and a needed warning to other members of Congress that this can never be tolerated.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Detroit Free Press: Conyers ‘Must Go’ Over Handling Of Misconduct Complaint 10 seconds ago

The editorial board at one of the most influential publications in Rep. John Conyers...

GOP Rep.: Taxes Shouldn't Pay For Congress' Harassment Settlements 30 minutes ago

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) on Wednesday said he would support a bill that required...

Politico: Trump Privately Skeptical Of Truthfulness Of Moore Accusers about 1 hours ago

Before all-but endorsing Alabama Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore Tuesday afternoon, behind closed doors...

Trump Attacks Father Of UCLA Player Detained In China: ‘Ungrateful Fool!’ about 2 hours ago

It’s nearly Thanksgiving and President Donald Trump is tweeting about gratitude. Or, a lack...

WSJ: Mueller's Team Investigating Kushner's Contact With Foreign Leaders about 15 hours ago

Investigators working for Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.