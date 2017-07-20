Democrats File 88-Point Resolution Outlining Why Trump Is Unfit For Office

Citing issues ranging from inaccurate reports about crowd sizes at inauguration to the gender pay gap at the White House to the way the President has handled the investigation into Russian interference in the election, Democratic lawmakers have filed a “no-confidence” resolution against President Donald Trump that lists 88 reasons why he’s unfit to serve as President.

The resolution was filed by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) Wednesday, who told reporters he knows it has little chance of passing through the House of Representatives and will probably have little impact on the President himself, but said it provides a catalog of the President’s controversies since he took office.

The resolution points to Trump’s refusal to divest or “otherwise give up his ownership interest in his worldwide business holdings” and his refusal to release his tax returns since taking the oath of office as key problems with the President’s conduct.

The resolution lists conflict of interest issues related to Trump courting foreign officials at his private hotels, the cost of his travel to resorts that he has ownership interest in and all the publicly known details about the President’s handling of the Russian investigation, from the firing of former FBI director James Comey to revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer.

It calls out Trump’s attacks on the media, his name-calling of specific members of Congress, like Senate minority leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Read the full resolution below: