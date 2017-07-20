TPM Livewire

Democrats File 88-Point Resolution Outlining Why Trump Is Unfit For Office

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., talks to reporters as members of the House of Representatives received a closed intelligence briefing from FBI Director James Comey and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson on the mass shooting at an LGBT club in Orlando, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 14, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 20, 2017 7:28 am

Citing issues ranging from inaccurate reports about crowd sizes at inauguration to the gender pay gap at the White House to the way the President has handled the investigation into Russian interference in the election, Democratic lawmakers have filed a “no-confidence” resolution against President Donald Trump that lists 88 reasons why he’s unfit to serve as President.

The resolution was filed by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) Wednesday, who told reporters he knows it has little chance of passing through the House of Representatives and will probably have little impact on the President himself, but said it provides a catalog of the President’s controversies since he took office.

The resolution points to Trump’s refusal to divest or “otherwise give up his ownership interest in his worldwide business holdings” and his refusal to release his tax returns since taking the oath of office as key problems with the President’s conduct.

The resolution lists conflict of interest issues related to Trump courting foreign officials at his private hotels, the cost of his travel to resorts that he has ownership interest in and all the publicly known details about the President’s handling of the Russian investigation, from the firing of former FBI director James Comey to revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer.

It calls out Trump’s attacks on the media, his name-calling of specific members of Congress, like Senate minority leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and his decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Read the full resolution below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
