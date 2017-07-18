Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Bill

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated the news and thanked their constituents for speaking out against it.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced the delay of the bill on Twitter just after 9:00 p.m. Monday and thanked “everyone” who opposed it.

Republicans don't have the votes to advance their health care bill! Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard to #ProtectOurCare! — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) July 18, 2017

A few Democrats used the news as an opportunity to call on their colleagues to band together to improve the Affordable Care Act, like Hillary Clinton’s former running-mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). He called the failed repeal bill “good news” for Americans and sided with comments from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who made a statement from home as he recovers from a blood clot related surgery, urging Democrats and Republicans to work together.

The collapse of #TrumpCare is good news for America. Now let's work together to improve health care — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 18, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain calls it right: Time for the committees to hold hearings and work in a bipartisan way to find solutions — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) July 18, 2017

A few Democratic representatives chimed in as well, with Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) saying Congress has to “fight harder” to make health care good for everyone and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) calling out the President for his “dumb as rocks” idea to repeal and replace without a better plan.

You demanded an end to #Trumpcare & won. Now we fight harder to make good on promise that health care is a right for all of our neighbors. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) July 18, 2017

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Your idea is dumb as a rock. Really stupid to repeal Obamacare if you can't come up with a better plan. https://t.co/UnAa03sVM0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 18, 2017

Top Senate Democrats called the bill’s failure “proof” that Republicans’ plan is “unworkable” and most thanked their constituents for voicing their concerns over the repeal plan.

This second failure of #Trumpcare is proof positive that the core of this bill is unworkable. #ProtectOurCare — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 18, 2017

From Chicago to Bloomington to Carbondale, Illinoisans have made it crystal clear: don’t repeal the Affordable Care Act, strengthen it. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 17, 2017

Make no mistake – the failure of #Trumpcare is because so many of you spoke out against this cruel bill: https://t.co/mEsHm5yRq2 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 18, 2017

I'm delighted to see the disastrous Republican health care plan won't succeed – a victory for the millions who stood up and fought back. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 18, 2017

Because you spoke out, shared your stories and didn't give up, the tide is turning. Still not over. Keep fighting! https://t.co/ZIQYBmqOyj — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) July 18, 2017

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said there is still work to be done to protect health care, “a basic human right.”

Health care is a basic human right – and we’re still out here fighting for it. #ProtectOurCare #SaveMedicaid — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 17, 2017

Correction: This post incorrectly identified Rep. Ted Lieu as a Republican. We regret the error.