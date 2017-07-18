TPM Livewire

Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP’s Obamacare Repeal Bill

PIN-IT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., left, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., criticizes the Republican health care bill during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he will unveil their revised health care bill Thursday and begin voting on it next week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 18, 2017 9:12 am

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated the news and thanked their constituents for speaking out against it.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced the delay of the bill on Twitter just after 9:00 p.m. Monday and thanked “everyone” who opposed it.

A few Democrats used the news as an opportunity to call on their colleagues to band together to improve the Affordable Care Act, like Hillary Clinton’s former running-mate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). He called the failed repeal bill “good news” for Americans and sided with comments from Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who made a statement from home as he recovers from a blood clot related surgery, urging Democrats and Republicans to work together.

A few Democratic representatives chimed in as well, with Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA) saying Congress has to “fight harder” to make health care good for everyone and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) calling out the President for his “dumb as rocks” idea to repeal and replace without a better plan.

Top Senate Democrats called the bill’s failure “proof” that Republicans’ plan is “unworkable” and most thanked their constituents for voicing their concerns over the repeal plan.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said there is still work to be done to protect health care, “a basic human right.”

Correction: This post incorrectly identified Rep. Ted Lieu as a Republican. We regret the error.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Thune: 'There Has Been A Reluctance' From Trump To Be Transparent On Russia 47 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said Tuesday that Americans “deserve an explanation” from the Trump...

Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell's Epic Fail 53 minutes ago

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to...

Gingrich On O'Care: Enough Already, It's Time For Republicans To 'Perform' about 1 hours ago

Informal adviser to the President and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Republicans for...

Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill about 2 hours ago

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated...

Lankford On Stalled Obamacare Repeal Vote: ‘This Is A No-Fail Moment’ about 3 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and other GOP Senators were busy eating “American beef” with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.