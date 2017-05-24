Dem Reps Ask Deutsche Bank For Info On Trump Accounts, Ties To Russia

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday asked Deutsche Bank for information on the accounts that President Donald Trump and members of his family hold at the bank.

In a letter to Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan, Democratic members of Congress cited the bank’s “pattern of involvement in money laundering schemes with primarily Russian participation” and its “unconventional relationship” with Trump.

Deutsche Bank is one of the few major banks that has continued to do business with Trump through multiple bankruptcy filings over nearly two decades.

“Congress remains in the dark on whether loans Deutsche Bank made to President Trump were guaranteed by the Russian Government, or were in any way connected to Russia,” the letter read. “It is critical that you provide this Committee with the information necessary to assess the scope, findings and conclusions of your internal reviews.”

Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Daniel Kildee (D-MI), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Al Green (D-TX) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) signed the letter.