WaPo: Roy Moore Accuser Shares New Details About Their Relationship

One of the women included in the Washington Post’s first report on Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged relationships and sexual misconduct with teenagers presented more proof of their relationship Monday.

After Debbie Wesson Gibson saw a Nov. 27 video of Moore saying “I do not know any of these women,” the Post reported, she found a graduation card from Moore in a scrapbook in her attic.

“Happy graduation Debbie,” Moore appears to have written. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.”

The scrapbook presented more proof elsewhere, including Gibson’s record at the time of receiving “$10, card” from “Roy S. Moore,” and her reflection on a date with Moore under a section titled “the best times.”

“Wednesday night, 3-4-81. Roy S. Moore and I went out for the first time,” Gibson had written. “We went out to eat at Catfish Cabin in Albertville. I had a great time.”

In a Nov. 10 interview with Sean Hannity — before he began claiming to not know any of the women alleging he pursued them when they were teenagers — Moore said he remembered Gibson.

“I knew her as a friend,” he said. “If we did go out on dates, then we did, but I do not remember that.”

Gibson had told the Post, for the paper’s Nov. 9 report, that she had dated Moore as a 17-year-old high school student in 1981, when he was a 34-year-old assistant district attorney. The Post reported then: “Gibson says that they dated for two to three months, and that he took her to his house, read her poetry and played his guitar. She says he kissed her once in his bedroom and once by the pool at a local country club.”

Gibson told the paper that “looking back,” their age difference made the relationship “inappropriate.”

In the same report, Leigh Corfman alleged that Moore had initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14. Days later, Beverly Young Nelson alleged Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

The handwriting in Gibson’s scrapbook appeared to be the same as that of a yearbook inscription, also allegedly from Moore, presented by Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred, in a press conference.

The Moore campaign has alleged the yearbook inscription is forged. The Post reported that representatives of Moore’s campaign had not responded to requests for comment on its story Monday.

The special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Senate seat, which is currently held by interim Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), will take place on Dec. 12.

Gibson told the Post that seeing Moore deny knowing her had made, in the Post’s words, “the decision to share the documents easier.”

“At 34 minutes and 56 seconds into the video, he says, unequivocally, I did not know any of them,” she said. “In that moment, it changed my perspective. I knew he was a liar.”