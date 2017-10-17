TPM Livewire

Democrat On Trump Voter Fraud Commission Dies

Published October 17, 2017

A former Arkansas legislator who was serving as a Democratic member of President Trump’s voter fraud commission has died, ArkansasMatters.com reported.

David Dunn died Monday, the local outlet reported. The report did not mention a cause of death.

According to the Huffington Post, he had a friendship with Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin, who in turn is friends with the commission’s vice-chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, leading to Dunn’s selection for the commission.

Dunn served six years in the Arkansas House, according to ArkansasMatters.com, and went on to lead his own government consulting firm.

J. Christian Adams, a Republican on the commission, said in a statement that he “saddened” to learn of Dunn’s death.

“In the time that I worked with him on the commission, I found David to be an insightful and practical public official,” he said.

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
