David Duke: Charlottesville Rally ‘Fulfills The Promises Of Donald Trump’

During a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke said the event is in line with President Trump’s “promises.”

“This represents a turning point for the people of this country. We are determined to take our country back,” Duke said. “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in. That’s why we voted for Donald Trump, because he said he’s going to take our country back.”

David Duke today in #Charlottesville talking how how the hate rally "fulfills the promises of Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/nvldJpykvA — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) August 12, 2017

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler organized the Saturday rally to protest Charlottesville’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency in response.

Duke never shied away from his support for Trump since the Republican primary in 2016, in which Trump also came under fire for not initially disavowing the former KKK leader’s endorsement.

Previously, Duke served one term as a Louisiana state representative. Duke’s most recent foray into politics involved a failed run for the Louisiana Senate.