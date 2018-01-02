TPM Livewire

Reports: David Clarke Suspended From Twitter After Threat To ‘Lying Lib Media’

PIN-IT
David Clarke, Sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wis., salutes after speaking during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Monday, July 18, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published January 2, 2018 2:38 pm

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended following tweets that implied threats of violence against the media, according to multiple reports.

CNN and Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand reported that the suspension came as a result of a tweet in which Clarke promised to punch the “LYING LIB MEDIA […] in the nose & MAKE THEM TASTE THEIR OWN BLOOD.”

“Nothing gets a bully like LYING LIB MEDIA’S attention better than to give them a taste of their own blood,” he wrote above a photoshopped image showing him in a wrestling ring, kicking the CNN logo as President Donald Trump holds “CNN” in place.

That tweet has since been deleted. CNN reported the suspension was also the result of two other tweets, also since deleted, though a number of posts referring to violence are still available on Clarke’s page.

Clarke’s anger was triggered by new reporting that the FBI had sought a warrant to search a Gmail account belonging to him, in order to investigate whether he had used his office to improperly detain a man who had shaken his head at Clarke on a plane.

In response to the stories about the warrant, Clark told reporters that federal prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue charges against him. But Dan Black, the man who shook his head on the plane, has also sued Clarke. That suit is still pending.

Clarke is best known for the brutal conditions in his facilities — he resigned as sheriff on Aug. 31 — and for his outspoken support for Donald Trump’s presidential bid. He’d claimed over the summer last year to have been offered a position at the Department of Homeland Security, but DHS denied having offered Clarke a job and a spokesperson for the then-sheriff eventually said that Clarke had “rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WH: 'Obviously' Trump Doesn't Believe 'Entire' DOJ Is Part Of Deep State about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders assured reporters Tuesday that it was not...

Kobach: Voter Fraud Panel Likely To Meet This Month about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s beleaguered voter fraud panel will likely reconvene in January after getting...

Reports: David Clarke Suspended From Twitter After Threat To 'Lying Lib Media' about 5 hours ago

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke's Twitter account was temporarily suspended following tweets that...

GOP Sen. Hatch Announces He Won't Run For Re-Election In 2018 about 6 hours ago

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will not seek re-election...

WATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing At 2:30 PM ET about 6 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to deliver an on camera...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.