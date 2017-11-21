TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Says Trump Was A ‘Factor’ In His Decision To Retire (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
By Published November 21, 2017 8:19 am

Rep. Dave Trott (R-MI), who announced in September that he would not run for re-election in his swing district in Michigan, told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump was a “factor” in his decision to retire.

He told CNBC that he decided to leave the House because it’s “just not the right time for me to be in Washington.”

“We’re not that productive and that certainly isn’t just a consequence of President Trump. They weren’t that productive before he ever got there,” Trott said.

Asked if Trump’s presidency contributed to his decision to retire, Trott said, “It’s a factor.”

“We have different styles, and I sometimes don’t understand some of the things he does and says. But then, I didn’t have 63 million people vote for me ever, so maybe not for me to say, but I think it’s a very partisan environment. And I think that problem has been exacerbated under President Trump,” Trott told CNBC.

Prompted to offer examples, Trott pointed to Trump’s remarks in the wake of the deadly attack at a Charlottesville counter-protest to a white nationalist rally. The congressman also noted that Trump “blamed the Senate” for Republicans’ failure to repeal Obamacare.

“I’m not sure Reagan would have had a problem with the Senate,” Trott said.

Watch the interview via CNBC:

Rep. Dave Trott: 80% chance tax reform gets done by end of the year from CNBC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CBS Fires Charlie Rose After ‘Extremely Disturbing’ Allegations about 1 hours ago

CBS News has terminated its contract with longtime reporter and anchor Charlie Rose after...

Docs Show Zinke's Wife Helped Plan Political Event For April California Trip about 1 hours ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's wife, Lolita Zinke, sent Interior Department staffers scrambling this year...

Women On SNL Staff: Franken Never Acted Inappropriately Toward Any Of Us! about 2 hours ago

A group of 36 women who worked with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) during his...

AL Local Police Chief Suspended Over 'Sarcasm' About Jones, Child Sex Abuse about 3 hours ago

A local Alabama police chief was suspended without pay after making remarks he later...

Conyers 'Vehemently' Denies Claims, Says Settlement Was To Avoid Litigation about 3 hours ago

Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) on Tuesday “vehemently” denied allegations of sexual impropriety published by...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.