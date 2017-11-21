GOP Rep. Says Trump Was A ‘Factor’ In His Decision To Retire (VIDEO)

Rep. Dave Trott (R-MI), who announced in September that he would not run for re-election in his swing district in Michigan, told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump was a “factor” in his decision to retire.

He told CNBC that he decided to leave the House because it’s “just not the right time for me to be in Washington.”

“We’re not that productive and that certainly isn’t just a consequence of President Trump. They weren’t that productive before he ever got there,” Trott said.

Asked if Trump’s presidency contributed to his decision to retire, Trott said, “It’s a factor.”

“We have different styles, and I sometimes don’t understand some of the things he does and says. But then, I didn’t have 63 million people vote for me ever, so maybe not for me to say, but I think it’s a very partisan environment. And I think that problem has been exacerbated under President Trump,” Trott told CNBC.

Prompted to offer examples, Trott pointed to Trump’s remarks in the wake of the deadly attack at a Charlottesville counter-protest to a white nationalist rally. The congressman also noted that Trump “blamed the Senate” for Republicans’ failure to repeal Obamacare.

“I’m not sure Reagan would have had a problem with the Senate,” Trott said.

Watch the interview via CNBC:

Rep. Dave Trott: 80% chance tax reform gets done by end of the year from CNBC.