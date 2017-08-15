Daily Caller On Reel Of Cars Plowing Into Protesters: ‘Study The Technique’

A video compilation of vehicles driving through crowds of “liberal protesters” published by the Daily Caller and Fox News resurfaced Tuesday, after a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

The Daily Caller in January published a video compilation of vehicles driving through crowds of “liberal protesters” with the advice, “Study the technique.”

Fox News also republished the compilation in January with the same caption, though it omitted the Daily Caller’s kicker: “None of these clips are new, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still fresh.”

In January @DailyCaller published highlight reel of cars driving into liberal protesters. Said "it may prove useful” https://t.co/WfZyUEPfZO — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) August 15, 2017

The video clip made the rounds Tuesday after Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old protester, died Saturday when a driver rammed his car into counter-protesters at the white supremacist rally. It was published under the byline of Mike Raust, who is listed as the Daily Caller’s video editor, though his last article on the site was published in June.

The Daily Caller did not immediately respond to TPM’s questions about whether the site still employs Raust or whether it stands by the article in light of the violence in Charlottesville.

Noah Kotch, editor-in-chief of Fox News Digital, said in a statement to TPM, “The item was inappropriate and we’ve taken it down. We regret posting it in January.”

“If you are easily triggered, stop watching now. Too late,” a screen at the beginning of the video proclaims. “Mute your sound; the music we selected makes frequent use of profanities. Always remember to look both ways before blocking the street.”

That warning is followed by a series of clips of vehicles driving through crowds of protesters, some at considerable speed, accompanied by an acoustic cover of the song “Move Bitch,” originally by rapper Ludacris.

“Here’s a compilation of liberal protesters getting pushed out of the way by cars and trucks,” Raust wrote. “Study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years.”

This post has been updated.