TPM Livewire

New York Mayor, Governor Respond To Trump: Not ‘The Time To Get Political’

PIN-IT
Erik McGregor/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published November 1, 2017 10:13 am

The mayor of New York City and governor of New York state on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump for his political maneuvering in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in New York City.

“The last thing the President or anyone else should do is politicize this tragedy,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday morning, asked about Trump’s blaming Democrats for the attack in tweets Wednesday morning, and his advocacy for stricter controls on immigration.

“We have to find out what happened here,” de Blasio continued. “That work is going to be done by the FBI, by the NYPD and all of our partners to determine exactly who this man is, what moved him to this horrible act, what’s going on here? Is there any bigger ramifications? That’s what we should be focused on. But look, in the end, the last thing we should do is start casting aspersions on whole races of people, or whole religions or whole nations. That only makes the situation worse.”

The mayor added: “The minute you start generalizing it, especially to a whole religion, then, unfortunately, we are sending the exact negative message that a lot of our enemies want, and the terrorists want to affirm — that this nation is somehow anti-Muslim. We’ve got to do the exact opposite. We’ve got to show we respect all people in America.” 

In a separate interview with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski asked “Are the President’s tweets helpful, hurtful or not impactful, given the situation?”

“I think the first question, Mika, is, are they factual?” Cuomo replied. “But I don’t think this is the time to get political.” 

“We had a policy, an immigration policy in place in the ’90s. It was a bipartisan policy, it signed by a Republican president. There’s no doubt that we have to be smarter and have more intelligence, but there’s also no doubt that this is not the time to play politics.” 

He continued: “This is not the time to foment hate. This is not the time to divide. Because they all exacerbate the situation, right?”

Different public officials, Cuomo said, “will handle it differently.” 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NY Mayor, Governor Say They Haven't Heard From Trump After Terror Attack 5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has not yet called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or New...

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO: 'We Do Not Have Any Interest' In Hiring O'Reilly 25 minutes ago

The CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday said the conservative media company does "not have...

'Game Change' Co-Author Says He Was 'Flabbergasted' By Halperin Allegations 53 minutes ago

Mark Halperin's longtime writing partner John Heilemann said in an interview published Tuesday that he...

Obama Encourages ACA Enrollment As Trump Admin Guts Outreach Budget about 1 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama is still encouraging people to enroll in an insurance plan...

Chuck Schumer: 'President Trump, Where Is Your Leadership?' about 1 hours ago

After the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since September 11, 2001, New...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.