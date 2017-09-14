TPM Livewire

Coulter Rails Against Trump Again, This Time For Reports Of DACA Deal

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published September 14, 2017 11:37 am

Conservative provocateur Ann Coulter railed against President Donald Trump’s potential departure from his campaign promise to build a border wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border and make Mexico pay for it.

It was hardly the first time Coulter criticized the President.

Trump has long since stopped insisting that Mexico would pay for the wall. But on Thursday, he said the wall itself would “come later” and that, for now, existing fencing would be refurbished.

Predictably, Coulter lashed out at the idea, and at a potential deal protecting DACA recipients in exchange for beefed up border security measures. Trump ended the DACA program on Sept. 5.

She also retweeted similar criticisms from other Twitter users:

A year ago, Coulter attacked Trump for nearly the exact same reason: He said on the campaign trail that he would be open to allowing some undocumented immigrants to stay in the country legally, a day before Coulter published “In Trump We Trust,” which praised the then-candidate for his hardline immigration platform. (She secretly helped write the platform.)

Trump ended up siding with Coulter: He has pursued the detention and deportation of undocumented people with extreme fervor, and any hints of legally accommodating undocumented people have so far not resulted in actual policy policy changes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
