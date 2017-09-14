Coulter Rails Against Trump Again, This Time For Reports Of DACA Deal

Conservative provocateur Ann Coulter railed against President Donald Trump’s potential departure from his campaign promise to build a border wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border and make Mexico pay for it.

It was hardly the first time Coulter criticized the President.

Trump has long since stopped insisting that Mexico would pay for the wall. But on Thursday, he said the wall itself would “come later” and that, for now, existing fencing would be refurbished.

Predictably, Coulter lashed out at the idea, and at a potential deal protecting DACA recipients in exchange for beefed up border security measures. Trump ended the DACA program on Sept. 5.

Not to keep score or anything, but the American Revolution was fought and won over vastly lesser perfidy. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

"Put a fork in Trump, he's dead." https://t.co/xEu5lwhmqO — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017

She also retweeted similar criticisms from other Twitter users:

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

Curt Schilling -1 tweet and @ESPN fires him;@jemelehill has hateful bigoted Twitter tantrum-ESPN says "ok." Wonder why @realDonaldTrump won? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 14, 2017

That's not rebuilding, that's retouching. We want a wall that stretches from the Pacific to the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/ztdgbmeh5i — Michael (@TheBeezers) September 14, 2017

A year ago, Coulter attacked Trump for nearly the exact same reason: He said on the campaign trail that he would be open to allowing some undocumented immigrants to stay in the country legally, a day before Coulter published “In Trump We Trust,” which praised the then-candidate for his hardline immigration platform. (She secretly helped write the platform.)

Trump ended up siding with Coulter: He has pursued the detention and deportation of undocumented people with extreme fervor, and any hints of legally accommodating undocumented people have so far not resulted in actual policy policy changes.