TPM Livewire

Tom Cotton: Trump Should Fire Leandra English, Anyone Who Disobeys Mulvaney

PIN-IT
Zach Gibson/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 27, 2017 10:38 am

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau acting director — who was appointed by outgoing CFPB head Richard Cordray — Sunday evening is “just the latest” example of “lawless” behavior by the agency. Cotton also suggested anyone who disobeys President Trump’s pick for the post, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, should be fired.

“The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a rogue, unconstitutional agency,” Cotton said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday morning. “Leandra English … doesn’t have a legal leg to stand on, as her own general counsel has conceded and the Department of Justice has concluded. The President should fire her immediately and anyone who disobeys Director Mulvaney’s orders should be fired summarily. The Constitution and the law must prevail against the supposed resistance.”

English, who was appointed as acting director of the agency by Cordray on his way out, filed a lawsuit Sunday night to keep Mulvaney from leading the bureau. In her lawsuit, English cited the Dodd-Frank Act as rationale for what allows her to hold the post until a new director is confirmed by the Senate.

Trump named Mulvaney acting director upon Cordray’s resignation. The White House and the Department of Justice said Trump’s authority surpasses that of the previous director — who was appointed by former President Barack Obama — citing the Vacancies Reform Act.

The agency’s legal counsel has even sided with the White House, saying in a memo obtained by Politico that “the President possesses the authority to designate an acting director for the bureau” and advising all staff to follow Mulvaney’s direction. Both English and Mulvaney were on site Monday, both claiming to run the agency, CNN reported.

Republicans have been vocal critics of the department ever since it was created as a watchdog group for consumers after the 2008 financial crisis. In his previous job as a member of Congress, Mulvaney called the agency a “joke” and is expected to overhaul much of what it has done.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Tom Cotton: Trump Should Fire Leandra English, Anyone Who Disobeys Mulvaney 13 seconds ago

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau acting...

NYT: Trump Has Privately Questioned Authenticity Of 'Access Hollywood' Tape 5 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has privately questioned the veracity of the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape,...

NYT: We 'Regret' That Nazi Profile 'Offended So Many Readers' 32 minutes ago

The New York Times on Sunday defended its reporting on a co-founder of the...

McCain: Trump's Firing Of Comey A 'Comedy Of Errors' 32 minutes ago

When President Donald Trump decided to fire James Comey as FBI director in the...

Trump: Let’s Have A Contest Over Which Network Wins The ‘FAKE NEWS TROPHY’ about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump pitched a new reality TV concept on Twitter Monday morning. Claiming...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.