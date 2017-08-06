TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Cotton Says He Doesn’t See Bills To Shield Mueller ‘Going Very Far’

PIN-IT
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., questions Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as she testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published August 6, 2017 11:37 am

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday said he does not expect legislation to shield special counsels from political influence to progress much.

“First there was the vote on sanctions, which the President did not like with respect to Russia. Also in the Senate you took measures to make sure there were no recess appointments. And finally there are a couple of bipartisan efforts to make sure that the President can’t fire the special counsel,” CBS News’ John Dickerson asked on “Face the Nation.” “Seems to be Congress is trying to constrain the President.”

“Well, those are all very different kinds of actions,” Cotton replied.

He said he supported the sanctions legislation and said Senate scheduling to prevent recess appointments “is something that goes back to the Obama administration.”

“That’s simply Congress taking its responsibility seriously to provide advice and consent to all nominations,” he said.

“Finally, on those two pieces of legislation,” Cotton added, referring to proposals to shield special counsels from influence, “I don’t see them going very far.”

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) on Thursday introduced a proposal to allow any special counsel to challenge their termination in court, as did Sens. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and Cory Booker (D-NJ), whose proposal would subject any action by the attorney general to fire a special counsel to judicial review.

Cotton nevertheless said Congress has for decades “ceded too much authority to the executive branch.”

“We have an executive branch in which the power of all the departments and all the agencies reports to the single elected member of the President,” Cotton said. “We should exercise our constitutional responsibilities seriously and with vigor.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Cotton Says He Doesn't See Bills To Shield Mueller 'Going Very Far' 28 seconds ago

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday said he does not expect legislation to shield...

Conway: Bills To Shield Mueller From Trump Are All Based On 'Hypotheticals' 49 minutes ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump has not...

Rosenstein: Trump 'Has Not Directed' DOJ To Investigate 'Particular People' about 1 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Sunday said President Donald Trump has not given the...

Deputy AG Says DOJ Crackdown Is Targeting Leakers, Not Journalists about 1 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Sunday said the Justice Department's newly announced crackdown...

Conway: Dip In Approval Shows Voters Want Trump To Focus On His Agenda about 2 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday gave her boss some advice she...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.