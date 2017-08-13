TPM Livewire

GOP Senator Calls On Trump To ‘Lay Blame’ And Condemn White Nationalism

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 13, 2017 10:50 am

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to “step up” and condemn white nationalism in the wake of violence at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“This is not a time for vagaries. This isn’t a time for innuendo or to allow room to be read between the lines,” Gardner said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He said the condemnation “needs to come from the Oval office, and this White House needs to do it today.”

“This is a time to lay blame, to lay blame on bigotry, to lay blame on white supremacists, on white nationalism and on hatred. And that needs to be said,” Gardner said. “Call this white supremacism, this white nationalism, evil, and let the country hear it. Let the world hear it.”

“I think the President needs to step up today and say what it is and call it for what it is. It’s evil, it’s white nationalism, it’s bigotry and it’s unacceptable,” he added. “And if he doesn’t do that, then we can continue to answer the question of why.”

After violence broke out on Saturday at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Gardner condemned “the hate being spewed” as “deeply disturbing and un-American.”

“Mr. President – we must call evil by its name,” he tweeted. “These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Senator Calls On Trump To 'Lay Blame' And Condemn White Nationalism 4 seconds ago

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to "step up"...

Sheriff Clarke Lauds 'Very Presidential' Statement On White Nationalist Rally 20 minutes ago

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, one of the nation’s most controversial law enforcement officials, on...

Charlottesville Mayor Slams Trump For 'Courting' White Supremacists 34 minutes ago

Charlottesville Mayor Michael Signer (D) on Sunday slammed President Donald Trump for his campaign's "intentional...

McMaster: Violence At Charlottesville White Nationalist Rally Was 'Terrorism' 50 minutes ago

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on Sunday said violence at a white nationalist rally...

Adviser: Trump Didn't Want To 'Dignify' White Supremacy By Condemning It 54 minutes ago

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert on Sunday claimed President Donald Trump's failure to condemn...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.