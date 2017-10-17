TPM Livewire

Corker: My Concern About Trump Has ‘Been Building For Some Time’

PIN-IT
AP
By Published October 17, 2017 9:38 am

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), a vocal critic of President Donald Trump among Senate Republicans, said Monday that his concerns about the President have “built over time.”

“My thoughts were well thought out,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju, adding: “Look, I didn’t just blurt them out.”

In recent weeks, Corker has said Trump is setting the United States “on the path to World War III” and that Trump is treating the presidency like a reality show. He said Trump had performed a “public castration” of his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and put Tillerson in a group of three senior officials — along with Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly — who “separate our country from chaos.”

“My comments, I stand by them — yes,” Corker told CNN.

The President previously accused the New York Times of setting up Corker “by recording his conversation” about Trump leading the United States into World War III. The Times later released a recording of the conversation in which Corker made sure he was on-the-record and being recorded.

“Look I’ve been expressing concerns for some time and it’s built over time,” Corker told CNN. “I’ve had private dinners, I’ve had private phone calls, I’ve tried to intervene on topics that I thought things were going in a different direction and are not going to be good for our country. This is not a new thing, it’s been building for some time. And it’s a pattern that I think we’ve fought and expressed for some period of time.”

He also flatly refused to support the President’s most recent legislative goal — massive tax cuts for corporations, as well as a fundamental re-drawing of the tax code, still only a rough sketch — if it increased the deficit.

“I mean, I’ve stated that clearly,” he said.

“I’m very concerned as everyone knows and have been for 10 years and nine months since I’ve been here about our deficits,” the senator continued. “And I want to make sure that it’s not something that increases deficits, and I also want it to be tax reform.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Corker: My Concern About Trump Has 'Been Building For Some Time' 9 seconds ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), a vocal critic of President Donald Trump among Senate Republicans,...

Gorka Defends Trump: ‘McCain Hasn’t Seen A War He Didn’t Like’ In 20 Years 14 minutes ago

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka called Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) speech that railed...

Premiums To Spike 30 Percent In PA After Trump Cuts O'Care Subsidies 49 minutes ago

The insurance commissioner in Pennsylvania announced Monday that premiums for health insurance plans available...

White House Skirts Bipartisan Request For Information On Personal Email Use about 1 hours ago

White House legislative director Marc Short declined to tell House investigators whether some of...

Mulvaney Is Not Happy With The Senate: 'What The Hell Is Going On?' about 1 hours ago

Despite the display of unity between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.