TPM Livewire

Corker Will Hold Hearing On Trump’s Authority To Use Nuclear Weapons

PIN-IT
Alex Edelman/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 9, 2017 8:40 am

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) wasn’t being hyperbolic when he said he feared President Trump was leading the U.S. “on the path to World War III,” a remark that escalated tensions between the retiring senator and the President.

On Wednesday, Corker announced that there would be a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Nov. 14 to review Trump’s authority to use nuclear weapons. Corker chairs the committee.

A number of members both on and off our committee have raised questions about the authorities of the legislative and executive branches with respect to war making, the use of nuclear weapons, and conducting foreign policy overall,” Corker said in a statement Wednesday. “This continues a series of hearings to examine those issues and will be the first time since 1976 that this committee or our House counterparts have looked specifically at the authority and process for using U.S. nuclear weapons. This discussion is long overdue, and we look forward to examining this critical issue.”

The scheduled hearing continues the conflict between Corker and Trump, whose White House Corker equated to an “adult day care” and a “reality show.” The two began publicly criticizing each other after Corker attacked Trump’s “stability” and “competence” in response to the deadly attack at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August.

The news comes just after Trump made a toned-down, albeit combative, speech about North Korea while in Seoul this week, threatening North Korea to not “try us” and calling on the country to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The military and foreign relations professionals set to testify on Tuesday include retired Gen. C. Robert Kehler, Duke University professor and the former director of President George W. Bush’s Defense Policy and Arms Control at the National Security Council Peter Feaver and a former Department of Defense official for President Barack Obama, Brian McKeon.

At least two of the three have been vocal critics of Trump’s rhetoric on foreign relations, CNBC reported. 

The White House did not immediately respond to TPM’s requests for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: Russians Offered To 'Send Five Women' to Trump's Moscow Hotel Room about 2 hours ago

After a business meeting in preparation for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow,...

Former WH Comms Director: Trump Held Presser During My Interview For The Job about 2 hours ago

Mike Dubke, who resigned in May after a short stint as White House communications...

Dem Mega-Donor Drops Another $10 Million On Trump Impeachment Ads about 3 hours ago

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer is doubling down on his impeachment push against President Trump....

WaPo: Woman Accuses Roy Moore Of Sexual Encounter When She Was 14 about 3 hours ago

An Alabama woman accused the state's Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore of initiating a sexual...

WaPo: Acting DHS Chief To Resign After WH Pressured Her On 'Protected Status' about 5 hours ago

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told the White House she would resign once...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.