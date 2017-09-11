TPM Livewire

GOP Sen. Bob Corker Considering Retiring In 2018

PIN-IT
Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., questions State Department Under Secretary for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, Jr., as he testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2016, on recent Iranian actions and implementation of the nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published September 11, 2017 8:29 am

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told CNN last week that he has not yet decided whether he will run for re-election in 2018.

“As far as what am I going to do in the future, I’m still contemplating the future,” Corker told CNN in an interview published Monday morning. “It’s a tremendous privilege to do what I do, and to weigh in on the big issues. … But I have not decided what I’m going to do in the future.”

Corker’s comments to CNN confirm President Donald Trump’s claim that the senator has been discussing whether he should retire. The senator told CNN that he likely spoke with Trump about his deliberations on re-election.

“Oh, I mean, I talk to the President about almost everything,” Corker said. “We spend a lot of time together. We play golf. We, you know, they talked to me about being potentially vice president, secretary of state, so I’ve had multiple conversations about the future with lots of people. So, I’m sure when we played golf, the topic came up.”

In August, after  Trump’s failure to condemn white nationalists in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Corker criticized Trump’s management style, arguing that the White House needs “radical changes.”

In response, Trump tweeted that Corker had asked him whether he should run in 2018 and suggested that Corker is unpopular in Tennessee.

Corker seemed unfazed by Trump’s tweet, telling CNN, “I thought his tweet was fine.” And he did not back down from his criticism of the Trump administration.

“I don’t make comments like the ones I’ve made without thinking them through in advance,” he told CNN.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Sen. Bob Corker Considering Retiring In 2018 25 seconds ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) told CNN last week that he has not yet decided...

Miami Airport Corrects WH Social Media Director’s Fake Post About Irma 7 minutes ago

White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino tweeted a video of an airplane moving...

Trump: Hurricane Rescues Have Improved Coast Guard’s ‘Brand’ 59 minutes ago

Speaking to reporters Sunday evening, President Donald Trump praised the search and rescue work...

Bannon: Trump's DACA Decision Could Cost Republicans The House about 1 hours ago

Ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview that aired Sunday...

Bannon: It Was A Mistake For Trump To Fire Comey As FBI Director about 2 hours ago

Steve Bannon, the ousted White House chief strategist, told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.