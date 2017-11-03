TPM Livewire

Report: Lewandowski Dismissed Trump Admin Job Offer As ‘Beneath Him’

Former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was recently offered a job by the President, but Lewandowski turned it down in part due to his ego, four unnamed “knowledgeable sources” told the Daily Beast Thursday.

Trump called Lewandowski last month, the Daily Beast’s sources said, and offered him a position housed in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a short walk away from the White House itself. Lewandowski “strongly” consider it, two unnamed people who spoke to him told the Daily Beast, but determined the position was “beneath him.”

“Those close to Lewandowski” told the publication he claimed to have been offered a senior post in the Office of Public Liaison.

Lewandowsi, Trump’s first campaign manager, briefly created his own lobbying firm after being passed over for a White House job, but eventually ditched the operation after allegations that he may have engaged unregistered lobbying through an affiliated group.

He’s since sought opportunities in various corners of the political world: as an analyst for One America News Network; principal “adviser” at Lewandowski Strategic Advisors; pitchman for pro-Trump dark money group America First Policies; upcoming visiting fellow at Harvard University (thousands of students have signed an open letter in protest); and, Politico reported in September, perhaps a lobbyist once more.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
