Conway: Trump To Decide ‘This Week’ Whether To End O’Care CSR Payments

Evan Vucci/AP
By Published July 30, 2017 1:33 pm

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said President Donald Trump will decide in the next week whether or not to end crucial Obamacare subsidies.

“He’s going to make that decision this week, and that’s a decision that only he can make,” Conway said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump on Saturday threatened in a tweet to end “BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress,” apparently referring to cost sharing reduction payments — Obamacare subsidies which affect low-income individuals — and the employer contribution for lawmakers’ health insurance.

Senate Republicans’ latest proposal to repeal Obamacare failed in a dramatic vote early Friday morning.

