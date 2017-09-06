TPM Livewire

Conway Refuses To Say What Trump’s Pledge To ‘Revisit’ DACA Actually Means

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks during a television interview in front of the West Wing of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 10:36 am

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday refused to specify what President Donald Trump meant by saying he would “revisit” the terminated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if Congress failed to address it.

“What President Trump means is that if Congress fails to act as they have for the last seven months on this issue, and now they get an additional six, that’s a total of more than one year to take up DACA as they wish, then perhaps he will revisit it,” Conway said on Fox News. “He will look at that at the time.”

“The suggestion is that he would reconsider the decision of yesterday. Is that what he means?” Bill Hemmer, co-host of “America’s Newsroom,” asked Conway.

“The suggestion is that he will revisit any type of issue that requires additional presidential action,” she replied.

“This is very important to nail down,” Hemmer pressed. “Is the President considering finding a path to allowing 800,000 DREAMers to stay here?”

“Bill, the President took action yesterday through his administration. Now it’s time for Congress to act,” Conway said. “The President is saying if Congress fails to act he will revisit it. So now it’s up to Congress.”

“I’ll take that as a maybe based on the previous three questions about revisiting it,” Hemmer said.

“Nobody should be committing the President’s time to this six months from now,” Conway interjected. “Congress should be acting on this. And they either can choose to act or not to act. But it’s Congress who makes the laws in this country. If they feel that strongly about this they should act.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
