Conway Refuses To Say What Trump’s Pledge To ‘Revisit’ DACA Actually Means

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday refused to specify what President Donald Trump meant by saying he would “revisit” the terminated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program if Congress failed to address it.

“What President Trump means is that if Congress fails to act as they have for the last seven months on this issue, and now they get an additional six, that’s a total of more than one year to take up DACA as they wish, then perhaps he will revisit it,” Conway said on Fox News. “He will look at that at the time.”

“The suggestion is that he would reconsider the decision of yesterday. Is that what he means?” Bill Hemmer, co-host of “America’s Newsroom,” asked Conway.

“The suggestion is that he will revisit any type of issue that requires additional presidential action,” she replied.

“This is very important to nail down,” Hemmer pressed. “Is the President considering finding a path to allowing 800,000 DREAMers to stay here?”

“Bill, the President took action yesterday through his administration. Now it’s time for Congress to act,” Conway said. “The President is saying if Congress fails to act he will revisit it. So now it’s up to Congress.”

“I’ll take that as a maybe based on the previous three questions about revisiting it,” Hemmer said.

“Nobody should be committing the President’s time to this six months from now,” Conway interjected. “Congress should be acting on this. And they either can choose to act or not to act. But it’s Congress who makes the laws in this country. If they feel that strongly about this they should act.”